SHIBA INU 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $19.17 billion and $1.15 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.08513713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,438.08 or 0.99929598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00019664 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,736,401,387,117 coins and its circulating supply is 549,057,767,444,319 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

