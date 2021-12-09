SHIELD Market Capitalization Tops $148,149.59 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $148,149.59 and $152.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,157.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.12 or 0.08694593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00320936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.66 or 0.00946175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00079144 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.00398525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00282046 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

