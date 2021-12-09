Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SHMUY opened at $25.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shimizu has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.59.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

