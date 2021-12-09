Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SHMUY opened at $25.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Shimizu has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.59.
