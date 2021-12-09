Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.07

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and traded as high as $43.52. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 69,734 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

