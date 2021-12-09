Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $39.19. 386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,280. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

