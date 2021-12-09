Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,961 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 163,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 24,547 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.16. 49,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,484. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

