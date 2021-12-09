Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.15. 25,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,456. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

