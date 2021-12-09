Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.17. 83,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

