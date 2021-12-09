Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.2% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 333.5% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.13. 11,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,487. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

