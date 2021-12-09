Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $26.36 on Major Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $26.36 or 0.00053915 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $23.67 million and $657,688.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.39 or 0.08675394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.16 or 1.00569107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002851 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,902 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

