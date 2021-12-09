SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Tops $366,933.55

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $366,933.55 and $1,949.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,337.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.69 or 0.08714804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00323391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00948738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00080321 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.53 or 0.00406444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.64 or 0.00285063 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,574,064 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

