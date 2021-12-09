Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Down 6.3%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.86. 497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 86,454 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 838,108 shares of company stock worth $19,270,384.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

