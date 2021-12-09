Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.11 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 19.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,809. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $162.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average is $154.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.