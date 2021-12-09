Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.38. 9,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

