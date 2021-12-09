Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 274,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 196,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,769. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.