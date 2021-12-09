Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.71.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $320.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

