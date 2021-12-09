Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $181.00 to $260.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 55,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,158,219 shares.The stock last traded at $166.00 and had previously closed at $165.37.

SI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,662 shares of company stock valued at $31,977,985 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.