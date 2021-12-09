Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $160.00 and last traded at $160.25. 6,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,173,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average of $131.92.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,662 shares of company stock worth $31,977,985. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

