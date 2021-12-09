Simon X. Benito Purchases 20,000 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Simon X. Benito acquired 20,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DRRX remained flat at $$1.05 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in DURECT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 15,486,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 177,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,341,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 126,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.