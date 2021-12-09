Single Point Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

