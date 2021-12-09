Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Down 2.2%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. 271,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,282,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

