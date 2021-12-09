Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 101,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 385,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Jordan Trimble sold 89,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$55,749.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$77,862.50. Also, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$97,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$280,559.92. Insiders have sold 339,500 shares of company stock worth $238,750 in the last three months.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.