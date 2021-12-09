SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $85.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

