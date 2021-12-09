SmartMesh Achieves Market Cap of $2.92 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $279,009.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00216971 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

