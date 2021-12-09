SnowSwap Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00012691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $35,970.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.50 or 0.08564756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00079873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,316.52 or 0.99368373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,589 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.