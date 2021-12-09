SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $25.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,660,921 shares of company stock valued at $395,548,211. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $178,173,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $16.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

