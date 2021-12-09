Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.86 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. 2,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,244. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sotera Health by 296.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.