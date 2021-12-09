South32 Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of South32 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. South32 has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

