Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SSBK opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

