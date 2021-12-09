SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

SPTN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.17. 184,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $868.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

