SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

