SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after buying an additional 416,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 144,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after buying an additional 399,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 515,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

