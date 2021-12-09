SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after buying an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,588,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,871,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,317,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $116.69 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $106.92 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.