SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.63

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.61, with a volume of 43542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,065.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

