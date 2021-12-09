Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

