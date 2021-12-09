Spire Wealth Management Acquires 16,264 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,359.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,264,000 after purchasing an additional 106,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $675.22 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $645.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

