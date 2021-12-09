Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after acquiring an additional 89,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

