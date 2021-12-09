Spire Wealth Management Buys 134 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

VUG opened at $322.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.57 and a 200-day moving average of $298.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

