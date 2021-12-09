Spire Wealth Management Has $7.09 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $121.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.05. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $122.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

