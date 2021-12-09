Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,235 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $431.70 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $333.77 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.