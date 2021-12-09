Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWH opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $576.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.