Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

