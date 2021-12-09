Starlink Tops 1-Day Volume of $24.69 Million (STARL)

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Starlink has traded down 28% against the US dollar. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $411.84 million and approximately $24.69 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.04 or 0.08610547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.80 or 0.99936098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.