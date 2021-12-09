State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $158,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,425 shares of company stock worth $203,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

