State Street Corp Purchases New Holdings in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,864 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 102,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 895,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WTER opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Alkaline Water Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

