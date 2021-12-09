State Street Corp Takes Position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 214,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of Celsion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 17,570.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsion by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CLSN stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.98. Celsion Co. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celsion Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsion Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.