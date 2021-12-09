StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.42. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of StealthGas worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

