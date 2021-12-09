StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.42. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About StealthGas
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
Read More: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.