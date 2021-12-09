StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.42. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

