Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Tops $6.83 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and approximately $680.90 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00140512 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00181526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.77 or 0.00558287 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,490 coins and its circulating supply is 24,621,444,716 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

