Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

